Big breaking: SC suspends farmer laws, but not indefinitely

BJP led NDA government has recently implemented 3 new farmer bills with the aim of reforming agriculture sector completely. But these laws are met with stiff agitation from the farmers and opposition parties. Today the apex court has suspended the farmer laws. Details as below.

Honourable Supreme Court has today stayed the implementation of the farm laws until further orders. But SC also added that this is not indefinite repeal of the laws. The Supreme Court has also formed a four-member committee to submit a report before the court on the farm laws. They Court opined that this issue affects farmers across the country and needed intervention. However, farmers’ response to the verdict is mixed. While they welcomed the suspension of laws, they didn’t like the idea of forming committee to look into this issue further.

We need to wait and see how the union government reacts to this, given the fact that the Honourable Court made strong comments against the central government.