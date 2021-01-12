Red USA Premiers on Jan 13th

Energetic star Ram’s RED is all set to premiere in USA from Wednesday Jan 13th.

Drives have been shipped to all locations and keys are also issued confirming the premieres at all scheduled locations. We encourage the audience to check the theater for days/times ahead due to special hours.

Ram is donning a dual role to provide double dhamaka to movie lovers. We hope that you will enjoy the film RED on a big screen near you and enjoy the festival with family and friends.

Great India Films thank you for your continued support.