Indian cinema looking towards Tollywood

After the attack of the coronavirus pandemic, the entire film industry is shut. The shootings across the country resumed from October last year but none of the actors and filmmakers risked out for theatrical releases and most of them headed for a digital release. Tollywood is the only film industry that is now completely open and has a series of films lined up for release. Bollywood is still entirely shut and the exhibitors are screening the dubbing films from Telugu and Tamil to run the screens.

After the super success of Solo Brathuke So Better, Ravi Teja’s Krack created a splash across Telugu states. The film received positive response and the footfalls have been remarkable. Ram’s RED, Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Alludu Adhurs are the straight Telugu films that will release during the season. The Tollywood audience are also getting ready to welcome Vijay’s upcoming movie Master and the advance sales are very good. Bollywood filmmakers are looking towards Tollywood and they are amazed with the footfalls, response the Telugu films are receiving. With the happenings in Tollywood, several other industries are expected to reopen soon.

Tamil film industry is opening with Vijay’s Master and Simbu’s Eeswaran too is gearing up for Sankranthi release.