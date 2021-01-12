AP SEC moves house motion against single bench

AP State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar is putting up a strong fight against the Jaganmohan Reddy Government. He has now moved a house motion before the division bench of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. The SEC sought dismissal of the single bench order that suspended the SEC’s recently released schedule for the local body elections.

Mr. Ramesh Kumar’s lawyer argued before the court that the single bench did not consider the long mediation held by the SEC with the Government and the political parties. The SEC plea is coming up for hearing today in front of the division bench of the High Court.

Also, the SEC was also going to meet with AP Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan to brief him about the latest developments regarding the local body elections. Mr. Ramesh Kumar has taken a serious view of the suspension of the poll schedule despite the fact that similar elections were held in different parts of the country and the world already.

The SEC maintains that it has taken the final decision on the poll schedule only after consulting the Government and all the political parties. The Government’s argument alone cannot be taken as the criterion for suspending the schedule now.