F3 digital rights picked up for a record price

Anil Ravipudi delivered his career’s biggest hit with F2 and the sequel for the film titled F3 is currently in the making stage. Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen are the lead actors in this comic entertainer and the second schedule of the film is currently going on. Amazon Prime is said to have acquired the digital streaming rights of F3 (all languages) for a record price that is not disclosed. The makers closed the deal recently and the rights fetched a double-digit number which is exceptional.

Varun Tej who recovered from coronavirus joined the sets of F3 yesterday and will shoot without breaks. The film will miss the summer release and will have a comfortable release post-summer. The makers announced that F3 would have a double dose of entertainment throughout. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director and Dil Raju is the producer. Boman Irani and Sunil will be seen in other important roles in this comic entertainer.