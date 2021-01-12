Trivikram compares AVPL with Athadu

The reunion bash of Tollywood’s super hit film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo took place last night in the premises of Geetha Arts office in Hyderabad and the entire movie unit were present. Everyone turned emotional and thanked the audience for making Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo a memorable film in Telugu cinema. The film’s director Trivikram compared Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo with his yesteryear classic film Athadu which is a super hit on the small screen and reports record TRPs every time it is aired.

He said “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is one more Athadu of my films. The audience will continue to watch the film again and again on the small screen”. Allu Arjun thanked the audience for the huge success. He said that it took 20 films and 17 years for him to score an industry hit when Charan achieved it with his second, Pawan Kalyan and NTR got it with their seventh films. Allu Arjun thanked the movie unit personally for the grand success and their contribution. Pooja Hegde, Samuthirakani, Navdeep, Sushanth, Sunil, Allu Aravind, Thaman and others were present for the bash.