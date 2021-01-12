Tamil film industry urges on Master

In a shocking move, Vijay’s upcoming movie Master is leaked online. The news broke out last night and soon several movie scenes of the film are circulated across the social media. The makers staged an investigation and traced the real culprit in a few hours. The producers along with the movie unit urged everyone not to circulate the leaked clips online. They even wanted the audience to watch Master in theatres for the best experience.

The entire film industry stepped out and took their social media pages to support Master. Tamil producer SR Prabhu said that Master is not just another film and it is a revival package for the whole film industry. Master is carrying terrific expectations and is gearing up for a record release tomorrow in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages. The advance sales for the film across the Telugu states too are exceptional. Lokesh Kanagaraj directed Master and Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan played the lead roles.