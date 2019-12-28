Vijay’s next Telugu rights picked for a decent price

When several Tamil actors like Suriya, Vikram and Kamal Haasan lost their market in Telugu, Vijay is the new entry who established a decent market in Telugu. His recent movies made decent business and his last outing Whistle (Bigil) is the highest Telugu grosser in his career. The Telugu theatrical rights of the film have been picked up for a decent price of Rs 9.5 crores by Mahesh S Koneru.

Vijay is currently shooting for his next film in the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj who last directed Karthi’s blockbuster film Khaidi. The film’s Telugu theatrical rights are picked up by Mahesh S Koneru for Rs 8.5 crores which is a decent price. The film is aimed for summer 2020 release and is bankrolled by XB Film Creators. Vijay Sethupathi is the lead antagonist in this action thriller.