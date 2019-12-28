Hollywood stunt choreographer for Nag’s Wild Dog

It is clear that Nagarjuna is essaying the role of a cop in his upcoming action thriller titled Wild Dog. The film’s shoot is happening at a fast pace in Hyderabad and Solomon is the director of Wild Dog. As per the latest news, Hollywood stunt choreographer David Ismalone who worked for films like Fast and Furious 7 is on board for Wild Dog.

He is currently busy composing the action sequences for this thriller. The details about the female lead and other cast are kept under wraps. The makers are in plans to wrap up the shoot of Wild Dog in quick schedules and release the film during summer 2020. Niranjan Reddy’s Matinee Entertainments are the producers of this high voltage action thriller.