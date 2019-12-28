Avane Srimannarayana is a smashing hit in Kannada

Kannada audience are thrilled with KGF last year and the latest one making news is Avane Srimannarayana. This Rakshith Shetty starrer’s trailer impressed the audience big time and it released across the globe in Kannada yesterday. Avane Srimannarayana received a positive response and the word of mouth has been extremely positive. Rakshith Shetty is a complete delighted man with the reviews and the response the film is releasing.

Avane Srimannarayana is releasing as Athade Srimannarayana in Telugu on January 1st. Popular producer Dil Raju is distributing the film in Telugu and the film is releasing in decent number of screens. The entire film revolves around a treasure hunt and the performances, VFX work, direction are widely appreciated. The suspense in the film has been kept until the last frame in Avane Srimannarayana. The film is a smashing hit in Kannada and we have to wait to see if Athade Srimannarayana impresses the Tollywood audience too.

The film is dubbed into Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.