Amaravati protests to continue: Will adamant Jagan change?

The farmers in Amaravati Capital villages are still seething with anger and continuing their protests on 11th day. They are disappointed that the Jagan Reddy Cabinet did not take reject the recommendations of the GN Rao Committee on Capital shifting. Moreover, there are increasing fears that CM Jaganmohan Reddy will be implementing his controversial ‘Three Capitals’ plan in January-end. The ruling Ministers are making stronger indications towards this end. Amid these concerns, the farmers are continuing their dharna camps in Tulluru, Mandadam and other villages. A good number of women are turning up and freely expressing their concerns at the protest programmes. Their main concern is that they will have nothing to pass on to their next generation if the government returns uncultivable lands back to them.

The police are trying hard to prevent dharnas in villages but residents are not relenting. Farmers and women are more aggressive than before. They are raising slogans demanding ‘Save Amaravati’ and ‘Save AP’. CPI leader K. Narayana, former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and scores of opposition leaders have expressed their solidarity. The Amaravati Protection Committee and local villagers have decided to continue the protests till there is a clear statement from none other than Jagan Reddy withdrawing Capital shifting plans.