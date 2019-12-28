Rana Daggubati’s extensive training for Virata Parvam

Rana Daggubati has been in the news because of his health issues. After a brief break, the actor returned back to work and started the shoot of his next film which is titled Virata Parvam. The film is directed by Venu Udugula and Sai Pallavi is the leading lady. An action episode is canned across the forests of Vikarabad for ten days. Rana Daggubati essays the role of a ruthless cop in this social drama. The actor will be intensely trained for the role. A retired top-level cop has been hired to train Rana for the role.

Rana Daggubati will undergo training in rifle shooting along with how to use combat weapons. Several other techniques will be taught for him as Rana Daggubati wishes to be perfect in the assignment. Virata Parvam will release across the globe during summer and is jointly produced by Suresh Babu, Sudhakar Cherukuri.