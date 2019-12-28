Deekshitulu becomes TTD Chief Priest but honorary

Ranana Deekshitulu is known as the controversial YSR family loyalist in TTD power politics. For long, his family is waging a lone battle against the majority group of archakas. The ambitious Ramana Deekshitulu will not settle for any post lesser than Chief Priest of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). But, his rival group got this post in Chandrababu Regime because of their legal rights. However, angry Ramana passed damaging comments against Chandrababu and launched a religious crusade on the God’s jewellery. What more, the priest also met then opposition leader Jaganmohan Reddy and got promise of favours in the next YCP Circar.

After becoming CM, Jagan could not fulfill his promise but anyhow made Ramana as the Agama Advisor. Despite the limitations of this post, he went on to wield lot of influence in most activities of the TTD. Now, Ramana Deekshitulu is given Honorary Chief Priest post. The TTD could not change existing Chief Priest because of the litigation involved. Ramana also got positions for his two sons in the TTD under YCP Regime. Still, the group rivalry is not stopping. Dollar Sheshadri, who belongs to rival group, also got extention because of his own connections. Just like in politics, power struggles are there in religious corridors as well.