Daang Daang from Sarileru Neekevvaru: Mahesh and Tamannaah on Fire

The full song of the last single ‘Daang Daang’ from Sarileru Neekevvaru will be unveiled on Monday. Today, the movie unit released the promo of Daang Daang with visuals in Vishaka Fest. The song has been canned across a specially erected Kashmir set and is a visual treat. Mahesh and Tamannaah sets the floor on fire with their dance moves. Tamannaah looks sizzling hot and is a treat to watch.

On the whole, Daang Daang is a decent number and will appeal to the masses. Sarileru Neekevvaru is in final stages of post-production. Anil Ravipudi is the director and Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady. Devi Sri Prasad’s music album is already topping the music charts. The film is slated for January 11th 2020 release. Vijayashanthi and Prakash Raj will be seen playing other crucial roles in this mass entertainer.