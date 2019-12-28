Naidu conspiracy stopped Capital: Vijayasai tells Vizag

YCP MP and Number 2 leader Vijayasai Reddy is whipping up regional feelings among North Coastal people like no one before. He is telling Vizagites that their city might have been the Principal Capital City of Andhra Pradesh by now if the TDP did not put hurdles. Vijayasai says that it’s because of Naidu’s conspiracy that the YCP government could not shift Capital immediately. However, he gave enough indications of CM Jagan’s determined efforts to give Capital status to the port city sooner than later. Why is Vijayasai very emotional about this? TDP is alleging that Vijayasai’s son-in-law Rohit Reddy owns a pharmaceutical company which owns hundreds of acres along the highway in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts.

Amid this, Vijayasai stayed back in Vizag and saw that ‘Visakha Utsav’ is converted into a kind of ‘victory celebrations’ following CM Jagan Reddy’s Capital proposal. As a thanksgiving, the people of the port city lined up along the roads to give a hero’s welcome to CM. The Vizag people are still confident about getting Capital. There are reports that in the next elections, Jagan Reddy wants to get majority MLA seats in North Coastal, Godavari, Nellore and Rayalaseema districts. He has lost hopes on twin Capital districts of Krishna and Guntur. But now the question is whether YCP can take advantage out of the Vizag Capital controversy or not.