Jagan Amaravati plan to punish one caste? RK

The insider information from the ruling YCP leaders is surprising even the bitter critics of CM Jagan Reddy. The latest news is that the CM has deliberately decided to shift Capital just for the sake of his party’s votebank interests amid other things. Jagan does not want to spend thousands of crores on Amaravati as it would benefit only one particular caste but not his party. These caste people in Guntur and Krishna districts will not vote for the YCP even if it develops Capital. Andhra Jyothi Managing Director Radha Krishna talks about these issues in his latest Kothapaluku column. RK says that Jagan Reddy has told his close leaders that it would be a mere waste of time and energy to continue in Amaravati without any future benefits.

Whereas, Jagan Reddy considers North Coastal as a better proposition. The party could be further strengthened there. The people will also give greater support if Vizag is made Capital. RK writes that even the people in Nellore district are expressing impatience against the policies of YCP. The party has won 10 out of 10 assembly segments in the district in 2019 election. But, the Nellore Pedda Reddys are now saying that they should suffer like this because they have give total majority to Jagan Reddy very blindly. The Rayalaseema people are also not happy. RK says that they voted to give One Chance to YSR son but did not think Jagan would give such problems to all.