It’s a wrap for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Stylish Star Allu Arjun and Trivikram’s combo Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is hitting the screens for Sankranthi. The film’s shooting part has been wrapped up last evening with Butta Bomma song which is shot in a special set. The post-production work of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is happening at a fast pace and the released songs received a blockbuster response. The makers are in plans for aggressive promotions in the coming weeks.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is said to be a family entertainer and Pooja Hegde is the leading lady. A bunch of renowned actors will be seen in crucial roles in this emotional family drama. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is slated for January 12th 2020 release. S Thaman composed the music and Allu Aravind, S Radha Krishna are the producers.