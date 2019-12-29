Hollywood stuntman for Varun Tej’s Boxing Drama

Mega Prince Varun Tej is on a break and he is working on his looks as he needs a ripped body for his next film which is a sports drama. Set in the backdrop of boxing, the regular shoot commences next month and Kiran Korrapati is making his directorial debut. Varun Tej is being trained specially in Mumbai for the role. The latest news we hear is that Hollywood stuntman Larnell Stovall is roped in to compose the action episodes in the film.

Larnell Stovall worked for Salman Khan’s Sultan and his work received wide appreciation. The boxing episodes are said to be the major highlight of this untitled film and hence Larnell is roped in for this flick. A Bollywood beauty is in talks to romance Varun in this film. Allu Bobby and Sidhu Mudda are the producers. The film will release during the second half of 2020 and is made on a massive budget.