RSS and VHP fire at BJP over Amaravati confusion

The saffron brigade at the national level is throwing all its weight behind the Amaravati farmers’ cause. The RSS and VHP leaders have taken a strong stand to oppose the shifting of AP Capital out of Amaravati. These leaders held meetings internally and took this decision. Especially, the RSS leaders have objected to some BJP national leaders who are talking in different voices on Capital issue. Apparently, this complaint is mainly against BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao who tried to defend CM Jagan by saying that Capital issue is a prerogative of the state government. After anti-Capital shifting agitation became stronger, GVL disappeared from the scene and stopped all his pro-Jagan comments.

Considering the seriousness of the issue, the RSS leaders asked BJP AP President Kanna Laxminarayana to make sure that no leader crosses party line. The RSS, VHP and BJP should follow a united stand which is for continuing Capital in Amaravati. This is a holy place for the Hindu people. Moreover, none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone for Amaravati Capital City at Uddandarayunipalem village. The decisions of the saffron brigade came as a big shock to YCP. BJP MP Suresh Prabhu, who was close to PM, met Jagan Reddy but it was not known whether he discussed Amaravati issue.