Sunil turns Antagonist

Comedian turned actor Sunil scored big during initial days but could not stay long. He soon returned back to comic roles but failed to strike hard. He is all set to essay the role of the lead antagonist in a small-budget concept based film titled Colour Photo. Sandeep Raj is making his debut as director and Suhas who impressed the audience in films like Majili, Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya is essaying the lead role.

Actor Nani unveiled the first look poster of the film today. Chandini Chowdary is the female lead and Kaala Bhairava is composing the music and background score. The regular shoot of Colour Photo started recently. Let’s wait to see if Sunil shines in a negative role.