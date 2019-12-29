Allu Arjun – Sukumar film Exclusive Updates

Stylish Star Allu Arjun wrapped up the shoot of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and is on a break. He has signed his next for Sukumar and the film completed a schedule in Kerala recently. The schedule took place for six days and scenes that did not need Allu Arjun are canned. The regular shoot of the film kick-starts from January 17th and Allu Arjun will join the sets from this schedule. Allu Arjun who will be promoting Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will not take any breaks and will join the shoot for Sukumar’s project.

The makers are in plans to lock the title and announce it officially at the earliest. Sukumar already zeroed in four titles and the final one will be picked and locked soon. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the leading lady and the details of the other cast, crew will be announced officially in January. Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll this big-budget project that is set in the backdrop of sandalwood mafia.