Vikrant Rona is a Success – First Weekend AP/TS Collections

Vikrant Rona First Weekend AP/TS Collections

Vikranth Rona has emerged as a success in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 2.6 Cr in the Telugu States. The Gross of the film is close to 5.80 Cr. Rights of the film are valued at 1.80 Cr including expenses. The film has taken a good opening of 1.90 Cr gross on an opening day in the Telugu States and showed a 50 percent drop for the next two days. It has shown a very good jump on Sunday where collections are close to the opening day. The film is the only Success after 2 months since Major & Vikram hit screens in June First week.

Distributor Shares

Area Collections Nizam 1 Cr Andhra Pradesh 1.6 Cr Total AP/TS 2.60 Cr