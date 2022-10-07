Vishwak’s Ori Devuda Trailer promises to be a Funny Rom-Com

Advertisement

Ori Devuda, the romantic comedy featuring Vishwak Sen, Mithila Palkar, Asha Bhatt in the lead roles, kickstarted the promotional campaign with the magical melody Avunanavaa and it is well received by audience. The film which is releasing on October 21, helmed by Ashwath Marimuthu.

Today the makers of Ori Devuda released the film’s trailer which received positive responses from the audience. The two-minute-long trailer focussed on the problems that arise in the life of Vishwak and Mithila’s characters. Both of them were best friends who decided to get married. However, they are struggling to spice up things in the marriage life.

Everyone will be enthralled by the glimpses of all the characters and their fun momentum. The trailer is packed with fun moments that will appeal to a family audience. Victory Venkatesh’s comic timing with Vishwak Sen appears to generate more laughs in theatres. Mithila and Asha Bhatt look stunning. With its brilliant blend of comedy and romance, the film appears to be the perfect Diwali treat for the audience.

Leon James is the music director. The film marks the Telugu debut of Mithila Palkar. Vijay is the editor while Vidhu Ayyana has handled the cinematography. The film is bankrolled by Prasad V Potluri under PVP Cinema banner.