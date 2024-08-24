VV Vinayak undergoes a major Surgery

VV Vinayak was one of the best mass directors of Telugu cinema. After a series of debacles, he vanished from the game and he has been idle from the past few years. Vinayak has been unwell for the past few months. He underwent a major liver surgery recently and he is in recovery mode. He was admitted to Kamineni Hospitals in LB Nagar recently. Vinayak will be discharged soon and he is recovering well. VV Vinayak last directed the remake of Chatrapathi with Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas. He constructed an expensive and lavish bungalow in the prime location of Raidurgam years ago and he sold out recently. Vinayak moved to an apartment space in Kokapet and is residing there currently. Wishing him a speedy recovery.