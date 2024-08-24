x
TGS RTC Plan To Make Income After Dent

Published on August 24, 2024

TSRTC

TGS RTC has come up with a new plan to make profits.The old Rajadhani buses are renovated to ‘Semi Deluxe’ buses and the fares are kept higher than Expresses classes by 10 percent. There is no free travel for anyone in these services of TGS RTC. The Telangana government has offered free travel for women aross the ordinary and express services. This brought a huge dent for the revenues of TGS RTC. To recover these losses, TGS RTC has come up with a ‘Semi Deluxe’ service plan. These buses come with an old engine and the body, seating, colours are replaced.

The fares are 10 percent higher that the Express services. There are no new comforts or facilities provided for the passengers through this service but the fares are higher. 110 new Semi Deluxe services are introduced soon. Among the 110, 40 buses will come under Hyderabad zone and 70 are allocated to Karimnagar zone. The Semi Deluxe buses will have 60 seats in total and this is higher than Palle Velugu service that has 55 seats.

-Sanyogita

