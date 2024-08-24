Telangana government comes up with a new plan ‘SPEED’

The Telangana government has been focused on the prestigious projects and they introduced Smart Proactive Efficient and Effective Delivery (SPEED) to complete them as per the plan. 19 projects are brought under the SPEED plan. Musi River Front, Satellite Towns Development, Metro Rail Expansion, GHMC Redevelopment, Regional Ring Road, Elevated Corridors in Hyderabad, New Airports of Telangana, Telangana Bhavan Construction in New Delhi, Mahila Shakthi Scheme, District Union Buildings, Schools Development Scheme, ITIs Development, New Osmania Hospital Campus, New Nursing and Para Medical Institutions, Health, Echo temple tourism development, Prevention of the Consumption of drugs are taken under SPEED.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will have a special focus on all the above projects and he would monitor them personally. He is in plans to meet the officials on a monthly basis to inquire about the status of the projects. He will also discuss about the legal challenges, financials involved and Revanth Reddy will take the decisions accordingly. The concerned departments are preparing special plans for the projects to be completed as per the assigned time. An online portal is specially designed to update about all the projects online.

-Sanyogita