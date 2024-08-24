N Convention Demolition: Nagarjuna issues a Statement

A portion of N Convention owned by Tollywood actor Akkineni Nagarjuna has been demolished by the HYDRA after complaints were received on encroachment. The demolition process took place this morning and it was concluded in four hours. Nagarjuna took to his social media to respond saying that the entire land was owned by him and he was not served notices before the demolition took place. Nagarjuna also announced that he will start a legal battle against the government of Telangana. Here is his official word:

Pained by the unlawful manner of demolition carried out in respect of N Convention, contrary to existing stay orders and Court cases. I thought it fit to issue this statement to place on record certain facts for protecting my reputation and to indicate that we have not done any actions in violation of law. The land is a Patta land, and not even an inch of tank plan is encroached. In respect of the building constructed inside the private land, there is a stay order granted against any earlier illegal notice for demolition. Today clearly, the demolition was carried out wrongfully based on misinformation. No notice was issued prior to carrying out the demolition this morning. As a law-abiding citizen, if the Court before which the matter is pending, had decided against me, I would have carried out the demolition myself. I am placing this on record for the purpose of correcting any public misimpression about wrongful constructions or encroachment by us. We would be seeking appropriate relief from the Court in relation to the wrong actions carried out by the authorities.