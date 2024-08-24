x
Home > Politics

N Convention’s demolition: A big message for VIPs

Published on August 24, 2024

N Convention’s demolition: A big message for VIPs

CM Revanth Reddy-led Congress Government has finally demolished film star Akkineni Nagarjuna’s N Convention on Saturday. The popular yet controversial N convention centre has been in news, since Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) started cracking down on illegal structures in Hyderabad.

In fact N Convention has always been a subject of controversy, whenever issues relating to illegal structures and encroachments in Hyderabad sprang up. Officials and activists had raised red flag over N Convention several times in the past. There have been multiple complaints against N Convention alleging that it had been built encroaching Thammidikunta lake. None other than present CM Revanth Reddy had raised his voice against N Convention in the Assembly, when he was a TDP MLA.

But as N Convention belongs to Akkineni Nagarjuna, who carries a lot of clout in Telugu states, no official dared to act on it. Even former CM KCR, who had flared up Telangana sentiment and spew venom on Andhra industrialists and businessmen during Telangana movement, took a U-turn once he became Chief Minister and cosied up with the very people whom had opposed during Telangana movement. So, N Convention, being owned by a hugely popular film star, was safe during BRS rule.

Ironically KCR had vowed to act against illegal properties and encroachments during Telangana movement. In fact KCR had given a prominent statement during Telangana movement that, he will plough Ramoji Film City with one lakh ploughs if Telangana is formed.

But after becoming Chief Minister of Telangana in 2014, KCR got completely transformed and rubbed shoulders with the very people whom he opposed during Telangana movement. The dosti between KCR Govt and big businessmen and Industrialists became so pronounced, many-a-time Telangana activists and general public criticised KCR for ignoring common man and supporting rich and powerful.

KCR’s son KTR’s inclination towards rich businessmen and industrialists, his connections with influential people in glamour and business worlds, ensured that all the irregular and illicit acts of influential people with powerful connections are overlooked.

To be fair, one of the reasons for BRS’ defeat inspite of taking up several welfare measures and good governance, was due to its over patronisation of rich and VIP culture. The rich and powerful in Telangana have come to such an arrogance that, if they have money and power they can get away with anything during KCR’s rule.

But thanks to CM Revanth Reddy, it seems the political and social scenario is witnessing a transformation in Telangana. The brash arrogance of rich and powerful is getting crushed under a ferocious leader’s rule.

While the discussions over whether N Convention’s demolition is justified or not will go on, one strong message Revanth Reddy Sarkar has sent with this incident is, it has no interest in pampering rich and powerful and continue the VIP culture cultivated by KCR Sarkar.

Dnr

Next Breaking: High Court stays N Convention Demolition Previous N Convention Demolition: Nagarjuna issues a Statement
