Home > Politics

HYDRA demolishing Nagarjuna's N Convention

Published on August 24, 2024

HYDRA demolishing Nagarjuna’s N Convention

The suspense has ended. Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) has finally cracked down on N Convention, bringing curtains down on a heated debate over whether ‘N Convention will be demolished or not.’

HYDRA officials are demolishing the N Convention located in Madhapur amid huge security. As this premium convention centre belongs to film star Akkineni Nagarjuna, officials have been acting cautiously and taking care that Government does not come under criticism.

N Convention has been the centre point of heated discussions, ever since HYDRA started unleashing terror on illegal constructions and encroachments in Hyderabad and surrounding areas. It is alleged that N Convention, one of the popular and successful convention centres in Hyderabad, has been built by occupying Thammidikunta lake.

Several environmental activists and public organizations have been demanding HYDRA officials to demolish N Convention for the past few days.

Even Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had protested against N Convention in the past and alleged that Nagarjuna had encroached on water body for constructing the convention centre, when he was in the Opposition. Finally Nagarjuna’s N Convention, which is located in the middle of Hyderabad’s bustling IT hub Madhapur, which is also a realty hotspot, is getting erased under Revanth Reddy-led Congress Government.

While KCR, who vowed to crack down on illegal encroachments in Hyderabad during Telangana movement, remained silent on high profile N Convention during his 10-year rule, CM Revanth Reddy ensured that it got demolished in less than 10 months of Congress rule.

