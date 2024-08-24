Mr Bachchan producer’s sensational remarks on Harish Shankar

TG Vishwa Prasad’s production house People Media Factory is working on a model to produce over 100 films in a short span. In this process, the production house delivered debacles and received criticism. Mr Bachchan happens to be one of the biggest flops of Telugu cinema in the recent times. The film featuring Ravi Teja was directed by Harish Shankar and is bankrolled by People Media Factory. The film’s producer TG Vishwa Prasad responded about the reasons for the film’s failure and he made sensational remarks on the film’s director Harish Shankar.

“Mr Bachchan is not a bad film. The first half is passable with some good songs. The second half lost the track completely. Harish Shankar’s interviews and press meets did more damage to the film. As the film had no content, we did not promote the film further. Harish Shankar spoke more about the film which was not needed” told TG Vishwa Prasad. Harish Shankar even had an interaction with fans after the release and he was badly criticised. He also gave an interview for a gossip website and this was a misfire. The audience are keeping a track of the statements issued by the directors and actors before the release. These all will count for the film’s success.

TG Vishwa Prasad credited Harish Shankar for the debacle of Mr Bachchan. Vishwa Prasad’s last film Manamey too ended up as a flop. The producer lost big money on these two films. He has a strong lineup of films that will be released in the next couple of years. TG Vishwa Prasad’s comments on Mr Bachchan and Harish Shankar have now turned the topic of discussion in Tollywood.