Nag Ashwin responds to Arshad Warsi’s Comments

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi during an interview criticized Prabhas and his looks in Kalki 2898 AD. His comment on Prabhas as Joker created a stir and several South actors took a dig at Arshad Warsi. Soon, fan wars started on Twitter and the fans are separated as North and South. Prabhas is yet to respond for the same. Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin responded to a fan’s tweet who posted a video from the film comparing it to Hindi movies. Nag Ashwin’s comment was humble and he also said that he will Prabhas in the best in Kalki 2898 AD sequel.

“Let’s not go backwards..no more north-south or bolly vs tolly..eyes on the bigger picture.. United Indian Film Industry..Arshad saab should have chosen his words better..but it’s ok..sending buji toys 4 his kids..il work hard so tweets fdfs that prabhas was the best ever in k2” posted Nag Ashwin for a post by a fan who compared Tollywood and Bollywood. The debate started on Twitter after Arshad Warsi’s ‘Joker’ remarks on Prabhas.