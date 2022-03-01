We are ‘triumphant Telangana’, says KTR

“We are not just vibrant Telangana, we are triumphant Telangana.” This was how Telangana’s Industries and Information Technology Minister K. T. Rama Rao reacted to the latest statistics about the state’s growth.

The minister tweeted that the State Gross Domestic Product (GSDP) of Telangana increased by 130 per cent between 2014 and 2021 while per capita income grew by 125 per cent during the same period.

The GSDP increased from Rs 5 lakh crore in 2014 to Rs 11.54 lakh crore in 2021. The per capita income increased from Rs 1,24,104 in 2014 to Rs 2,78,833 in 2021.

The minister posted a clipping of a report in a leading Telugu daily which quoted the statistics released by the Union Ministry of Statics and Programme Implementation. “The numbers speak for themselves,” tweeted KTR, as the minister is popularly known.

According to the report, Telangana registered the highest growth rate in GSDP in the country during 2021-22. While the GSDP increased by 19.10 per cent over the previous year, the per capita income grew by 18.78 per cent.

“This is the growth trajectory of the youngest state of India. This is despite massive hurdles such as bifurcation blues, demonetization, Corona pandemic and zero support from government of India,” tweeted KTR, who is also the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development.

“Thank you KCR garu for your amazing leadership,” added KTR who is son of Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao, who is popularly known as KCR.

The news statistics came as a boost for Telangana ahead of the budget for 2022-23. Finance Minister T. Harish Rao is scheduled to present the budget in the Assembly on March 7.