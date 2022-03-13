We’re Neglecting Haindava Sanathana Dharmam: Balakrishna

Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu completed hat-trick hits in their combination with Akhanda which completes 100 days run in 4 centres, out of which 3 belong to Kurnool district. The team has celebrated Akhanda Kruthagnatha Sabha in Kurnool. It was a big success with massive crowd making presence for the function.

Balakrishna expressed his happiness of celebrating 100 days function, after a long time, as it has become almost an impossible task for movies to complete 100 days run in theatres.

Balakrishna said, “Akhanda’s shoot got delayed, due to corona. We took all the precautionary measures and had good time shooting for the movie. I learnt it from my father that, our films should give message to the society. Due to our busy schedules, we are neglecting Haindava Sanathana Dharmam.

I thank God for giving me the chance to narrate these kinds of stories. Akhanda made entire country proud. We thank every Indian across the globe. I and Boyapati don’t think much about money or budget of movies, we don’t even discuss much about stories of our movies as well. I thank every one who worked for the movie.”

