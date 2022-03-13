Ravi Teja all excited about Megastar’s Next

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja has been approached to play an important role in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next film that is directed by Bobby. The mass entertainer is currently in shooting mode. Ravi Teja was all excited about the project and he signed it without any second thought as he got a chance to work with Megastar Chiranjeevi.

Ravi Teja allocated bulk dates for the project and he will join the sets in April. The female lead is yet to be announced for this mass entertainer that is set in Vizag. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Waltair Veerraju is the title considered for this mass entertainer. Chiranjeevi will surprise the audience in a lungi look in the film. More details to be announced soon.