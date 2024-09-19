What is the real reason for Jayam Ravi’s Divorce?

Tamil actor Jayam Ravi announced separation with his wife Aarti and the news created a sensation. Soon, Aarti announced that the decision was made without her consent and she had no knowledge about the issued statement. Jayam Ravi is an actor who is quite professional and he never landed in any controversies. The Tamil film industry is puzzled about his divorce news. Aarti’s statement said that she was trying hard to save their relationship but Jayam Ravi issued a statement. As per the ongoing speculations from some of the leading portals, Jayam Ravi has been in a secret relationship with a singer based in Bengaluru. The duo holidayed in Goa and this came to the notice of Aarti. Both Jayam Ravi and the singer were fined in Goa for overspeeding at different times. Aarti came to know about it. This might be the reason for Jayam Ravi and Aarti to part ways.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.