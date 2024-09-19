YV Subba Reddy Denies AP CM’s Claims About Tirupati Laddu

A controversy has erupted in Andhra Pradesh politics over the sacred Tirupati laddu. AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu recently made startling claims about the ingredients used in these TTD Laddu during the previous government’s rule. During an NDA Legislature Party meeting, Naidu alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) had weakened Tirumala’s sanctity during their five-year tenure. He accused them of reducing the quality of Annadanam (free food) and even using animal fat instead of ghee to make Tirupati laddus. Naidu emphasized that his government now ensures the use of pure ghee in the laddus.

The YSRCP swiftly responded to these allegations, dismissing them as baseless and false. YV Subba Reddy, a former YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP, strongly criticized Naidu’s comments. He stated that Naidu had once again demonstrated his willingness to engage in unethical political tactics. To prove their innocence, Subba Reddy offered to take an oath at the Tirumala temple, along with his family. Subba Reddy also pointed out that similar accusations were made before the recent Andhra Pradesh assembly elections. The alliance of Telugu Desam Party, Janasena Party, and Bharatiya Janata Party had previously claimed that Christians were appointed to positions in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) and alleged corruption among officials.

-Sanyogita