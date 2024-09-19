Adani’s big donation for AP

Adani Group donated Rs 25 Cr towards flood relief measures in Andhra Pradesh, as several areas in the state experienced large scale devastation due to recent heavy rains. Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ personally met AP CM Chandrababu Naidu and handed over cheque towards CM Relief Fund.

Karan Adani is the son of Gautam Adani, the billionaire businessman leading Adani Group.

“Privileged to contribute towards the relief efforts led by Honourable Andhra Pradesh CM. Our hearts are with the people as they rebuild their lives and livelihoods,” tweeted Karan Adani after meeting with AP CM.

Thanking Karan Adani personally for the gesture, AP CM Chandrababu Naidu appreciated Adani Group’s concern and efforts towards rebuilding of AP.

Andhra Pradesh is one of the key states for Gautam Adani-led business conglomerate as the Group has invested heavily in the state. Adani Group has stakes in ports, renewable energy, IT and other sectors in the southern state. The Group has even committed to up the investments by another Rs 20,000 Cr in the near future, making it a key investor for AP Government.

