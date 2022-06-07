What is the title for Balakrishna’s Next?

Nandamuri Balakrishna is shooting for his next film in the direction of Gopichand Malineni and the film is an out-and-out mass entertainer. Balayya will be seen in a dual role and one of the looks is kept under wraps. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and the teaser of the film along with the title will be out on June 10th marking the Birthday of Balakrishna. Jai Balayya, Anna Gaaru and Veera Simhareddy are the titles speculated for the film. The makers haven’t hinted at or announced the title from the past few months.

The latest addition to the list is ‘Reddy Garu’. There are strong talks that Reddy Garu is the title locked for this prestigious project. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady and Kannada actor Duniya Vijay will be seen in the role of the lead antagonist. Reddy Garu is expected to hit the screens at the end of this year. Thaman scores the music and Burra Sai Madhav penned the dialogues. The film is carrying huge expectations and the first look of Balayya was well received by his fans.