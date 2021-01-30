Who is a true YSR loyalist? Jagan or Ramesh

Suddenly, a raging debate is going on now on the issue of loyalty of different persons to YSR. It all started after State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar raised the issue during his visit to the Kadapa district. He has asserted that he rose in his professional career only because of YSR’s patronage. Ramesh worked as the Finance Secretary under YSR rule. Thanks to YSR support, Ramesh later served at the united AP Governor’s office.

But, the YCP leaders asked why Ramesh was now ordering to cover the YSR statues in the name of the election code. This question might look odd to the neutral persons but in the eyes of the YSR family loyalists, it was okay. Blind loyalty was what they would expect. Going by that, Nimmagadda should close his eyes to whatever violations of the YCP. Only this would prove his loyalty.

Not keeping silent on this, the TDP stepped in and asserted that Ramesh seemed to be a true loyalist of YSR going by his past association. Whereas, CM Jagan Reddy had no such loyalty. Though he was a son, Jagan Reddy gave priority to collecting signatures to succeed as the next CM while his father’s body was still untraceable.