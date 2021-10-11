Who will direct Prabhas24?

The big announcement about the landmark film of Prabhas was made recently and Sandeep Vanga will direct the 25th film of the actor. Prabhas is done with the shoot of Radhe Shyam and he is filming for Salaar and Adipurush. The actor will soon commence the shoot of his 23rd film in the direction of Nag Ashwin and it is tentatively titled Project K. His 24th film is yet to be finalized and announced but the announcement about his 25th film was made recently. Prabhas loved the script narrated by Sandeep Vanga and he wanted it to be his landmark film.

Top producer Dil Raju paid a hefty advance for Prabhas long ago. But the project got delayed as Dil Raju could not find the right script for Prabhas. He is in talks with Prashanth Neel for Prabhas but the project is yet to be finalized. One more top production house Mythri Movie Makers paid a huge advance for Prabhas and Bollywood director Siddharth Anand is on board for the project. Though Prabhas and Siddharth Anand met a couple of times, Prabhas is not convinced with the scripts. Either Dil Raju or Mythri will produce the 24th film of Prabhas and an official announcement will be made soon after the script gets locked.