Why did Danayya reject Prabhas’ Film?

Rebelstar Prabhas and director Maruthi are all set to team up soon. RRR producer DVV Danayya paid hefty advances for them long ago and has been in talks for a film. Danayya walked out of the project recently and the film landed in the hands of People Media Factory. Prabhas is said to have been quoting Rs 150 crores for the film and he is keen to complete the shoot in three back-to-back schedules. As Maruthi is an expert in completing a film on a tight budget, everyone felt that this would be a profitable film for DVV Danayya. The film can be marketed and released in various Indian languages.

But DVV Danayya has different thoughts. Leaving the profits aside, Danayya is not much interested in the project as he is keen to produce a high-voltage action entertainer with Prabhas. But Maruthi’s film is packed with fun and has no action. Danayya soon informed Prabhas and Maruthi about the same. He is keen to produce lavish films on his banner after RRR. He has films lined up with Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and others. He is also keen to sign Prabhas with a bigger director for a pan-Indian attempt in the future.