Of late, all along his yatra, BjP state chief Bandi Sanjay is talking about Hindutwa. The content of his speeches is essentially pro-Hindu. It appears that he is determined to take a strident Hindutwa line. Pro-Hindu slogans are renting the air all along the yatra. Saffron flags and party flags are vying with one another along the yatra route.

Interestingly, other leaders who are part of the yatra, are not adopting the strident Hindutwa line. Leaders like Kishan Reddy and others are adopting a conciliatory approach. They are not referring to controversial topics. But, Sanjay seems to think that hardcore Hindutwa line alone will help building his brand. He seems to be unabashed talking about Hindutwa. He is repeatedly referring to Hindu Dharma and is saying that he would work for Hindu Dharma.

Highly placed sources say Bandi Sanjay has obtained the nod from the national leadership beforehand. He is said to have discussed the content, line and thrust of his speeches with the leaders and got a clearance from him. The party’s national leadership too is said to have given him a go-ahead. Sources say that Sanjay himself requested the media representatives to highlight what he has said on Hindutwa. The BJP’s media management team reportedly is asking the media persons to let the Hindutwa issue become controversial. The party prefers a debate on this issue in the hope that it would become a hot topic.

BJP legal team is said to have studied various legal directives and rulings pertaining to Hindu Dharma and have come to the conclusion that the word ‘Hindu Dharma’ is harmless and does not contravene constitutional provisions. The legal team is said to have told Sanjay not to use the word Hindu Matham and use only Hindu Dharmam.