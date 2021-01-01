Why is Jagan Govt freely committing contempt of courts?

From the High Court to the Supreme Court, the YCP Government is unhesitatingly defying the orders of every court and it is continuing to implement its own decisions in some way or other. Now, almost for the first time, the High Court of Andhra Pradesh slapped a punishment on AP Assembly Secretary Bala Krishnamacharyulu. He was convicted of resorting to contempt of the High Court itself.

Interestingly, the punishment given to Krishnamacharyulu was that he should sit in the court hall till evening. Also, Rs. 1,000 penalty was imposed on him. If he did not pay the penalty, he should be put in jail for a week. This is how comparatively small punishments that would be given to the bureaucrats and Government employees in contempt cases. If a close look is taken, the Assembly Secretary was convicted of not implementing the court order with respect to the outsourcing staff.

What more, Krishnamacharyulu was already retired. But the government is still continuing him. Analysts say that the YCP regime was using retired judges like Kanaga Raju and retired officers like Ajay Kallam Reddy to go ahead with its undemocratic activities. Moreover, the people in power were just counselling the officials to take lightly when the court awards small punishments in the court cases.

The same happened in respect of the Chief Secretary and the DGP. They were just called to the court and made to wait for long hours there. But this time, a slightly bigger punishment was given to the Assembly Secretary which is a fine of Rs. 1,000. This amount would also be paid from the people’s treasury.