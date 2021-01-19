Why is Jagan visiting Delhi? Nara Lokesh opinion poll

TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh has launched a novel opinion poll asking the people to respond on what exactly prompted Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to make his latest visit to Delhi. He posed several questions for the respondents to answer as to why the AP Chief Minister was bending his own neck in front of the Centre instead of fulfilling his vow to bend the necks of Delhi to bring Special Category Status. The opinion poll was launched both on Facebook and Twitter.

A question was asked on whether the Chief Minister was going to Delhi to mortgage AP’s constitutional right to Special Status for the sake of protecting himself from the 31 cases.

People were asked for responses on whether Mr. Jagan Reddy’s visit was aimed at getting his uncle Vivekananda Reddy’s murder turned into a natural death by heart attack. Another question was whether the Chief Minister’s express purpose was to lobby in Delhi to realise his plans to destroy Amaravati Capital City in the name of 3 Capitals. This was going with total disregard for the rights and future of 34,000 farmers who had given their ancestral lands.

Mr. Lokesh also asked for the public opinion on whether the CM was trying to plead before the Delhi bosses to suppress proofs of his destructive raids on the 151 temples in AP.