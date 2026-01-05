Why is Megastar not promoting Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu?

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is one of the most awaited Sankranthi releases featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. The trailer looked quite impressive and Mega fans were delighted after watching the vintage Megastar. They thanked Anil Ravipudi for living up to the expectations. Anil Ravipudi is one director who is aggressive in chalking out promotional plans and promoting films. But for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, the promotions are low. This is because of the absence of Chiranjeevi.

Megastar has undergone a minor surgery and he is in resting mode. He did not make any public appearance recently and he restricted himself to his residence. The top actor will attend the pre-release event of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu which is scheduled this week. A couple of recorded interviews are planned and it is unclear if Chiranjeevi will participate in these interviews or if he will skip them. The team will finalize the pre-release event date and the announcement will be made today.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is a family entertainer featuring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in the lead role. Venkatesh has an extended cameo and the film releases on January 12th across the globe.