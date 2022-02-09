Why is RRR biding his time in Delhi?

It now appears almost certain that renegade YSRCP MP from Narsapur Kanumuri Raghuramakrishnam Raju is not going to resign from his MP’s post. Raju, who had pompously announced that he would announce the date of his resignation on February 5, has now backtracked from his word. He now says that he had never said that he would resign from his Lok Sabha seat.

He now says that he would resign if YS Jagan asks him. This clearly shows that RRR never had any intention of resigning and contesting elections again from Narsapur. Interestingly, it was RRR who set this deadline of February 5. Later, he modified his statement and said he would resign on May 11. Later, he clarified that he would announce the date of resignation on February 5.

Sources say that RRR is unsure that he would win from Narsapur if there is a bypoll. Hence, he is dilly dallying on the issue of resignation. In fact, YSRCP never asked for his resignation. It only sought RRR’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha. It was RRR himself who offered to resign and now he has backtracked on it too.

For the last two years, RRR has not visited his constituency of Narsapur. He has been staying in Delhi as he is cagey that he could be arrested if he came to AP. Recently, he came to Hyderabad and the AP police promptly knocked on his doors. Within no time, RRR made an air-dash to Delhi and has not returned since. Fear of arrest and electoral loss may have made him stay in the safe haven of Delhi.