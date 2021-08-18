Why is RSP not responding to JD Lakshminarayana’s offer

This is the story of two top cops – one from Maharashtra and the other from Telangana. Despite being top cops, the hearts of both the officials lay in service. One took voluntary retirement and focused on rural development and agriculture. The other worked among the SCs and STs and ran gurukul schools.

The first one tried to dabble in politics. He contested for MP seat in AP on Jana Sena ticket and is now not associated with any political party. The other has just joined the BSP and is seeking to unite all the Dalits under one umbrella. No marks for guessing who these officers are. The first one is JD Lakshminarayana while the other is RS Praveen Kumar.

When RS Praveen Kumar was launching JD Lakshminarayana congratulated him and extended his support to him. This was seen as a friendly gesture and one expected RS Praveen Kumar to reciprocate. But not only Praveen Kumar did not respond, but he also cold-shouldered him. Sources say that Praveen Kumar ignored this hand of friendship as JD Lakshminarayana does not belonging to the social groups that RSP has in mind.

So far RSP has not reacted to JD’s offer of working together. Sources say that RSP views JD Lakshminarayana as an RSS agent as JD is often seen in the company of RSS workers. So, he does not want anyone with RSS links into his BSP. That is the reason why he is not responding to JD’s appeals of friendship.