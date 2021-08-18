Covid second wave ended in Telangana, says official

Covid-19’s second wave has come to an end in Telangana and this is the time to reopen educational institutions in the state, a senior health official said on Wednesday.

Director, Public Health and Family Welfare, Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao told reporters that Covid pandemic is under control in all the districts.

He said that this is the time to reopen schools, colleges and universities in the state. Only vaccinated teachers and staff will be allowed, he added.

Rao said they would ensure that Covid-19 tests are conducted regularly.

He said Covid R-factor in the state is 0.7 per cent, and there are more number of people in hospitals with post-Covid complications.

Pointing out that 1.65 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the state, he said 56 per cent of the people received the first dose at least while 34 per cent have received both the doses.

Rao also revealed that 90 per cent of the beneficiaries in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area have received at least the first dose.

He said the Health Department was taking all steps to check the spread of seasonal diseases. Anti-larva measures were being taken to in coordination with some other departments.

Some districts were recording large number of malaria cases. Dengue cases were reported in Hyderabad, Khammam, Rangareddy, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and other districts. A total of 1,200 dengue cases were reported from across the state.

Hyderabad has reported the maximum number of cases (447), followed by 128 in Khammam, 114 in Rangareddy, 89 in Medchal Malkajgiri, 69 in Adilabad, 49 in Kothagudem, 39 in Nizamabad, and 30 in Nirmal.

He said malaria and dengue fever cases were reported from 13 districts and the department was closely monitoring the situation.

The officials said 20 Telangana diagnostic centres were conducting 1,500 tests a day for dengue.

He appealed to people not to treat all fever cases as Covid-19 cases. He suggested that people having fever immediately undergo the diagnostic tests. He said in case of symptoms like fever, diarrhoea and dizziness, people should approach the hospitals. He also urged them to avoid self-medication.

For the treatment of dengue, 24 platelet extraction machines were kept ready. Fever clinics have been set up in major hospitals.