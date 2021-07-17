Why is Sharmila’s party not contesting from Huzurabad?

Finally, YS Sharmila has launched her party and has shown all intent to become a potent and powerful political player in Telugu politics. But, will she face the first biggest test of her strength or give a simple walkover? Will she fight the upcoming bypolls or will she opt out of the contest?

In her first ever press conference after launching the party, Sharmila has clearly indicated that her party is not going to contest from Huzurabad assembly constituency, which will soon witness a bypoll. Why is she not contesting in this all-important poll, which is politically a make or break election for Telangana? After all, this is a fight between the might of KCR and his long-time associate-cum-rival Eatala Rajender. Both are fighting a very serious battle and are pitting their strengths into the battle. Such being the case, why is Sharmila shying away from trying her hand?

Sharmila says that since this bypoll was all about revenge, it would be essentially bipolar and that other parties do not stand a chance. She says this election is a fight between two individuals and that YSRCP does not want to be part of it. So, we are not contesting, she told the mediapersons. She also said that nothing would change on the ground regardless of the outcome of the elections.

But analysts say that Sharmila does not want to enter the fray as she knows she is sure to get defeated in the election. She does not have her organisational structure in place in many places in Telangana and especially in Huzurabad. She is yet to form her committees in the region. There is no point fighting a poll without a strong candidate and proper organisational structure. Also, a defeat at this stage will make people write her off in Telagnana.

Highly placed sources say that Shamila may have taken this decision on the basis of the advice given by her elections spin doctor Priya, who is an associate of Prashant Kishore. So, one may have to wait for some more time to test the real strength of YS Sharmila’s party.