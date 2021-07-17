5 women, 3 posts: Who will become ministers in Jagan’s team?

When YSR was the CM of undivided AP, he created a history of sorts by inducting the maximum number of women as ministers. There were six of them. They were given key departments. It is another matter that YSR used them as proxies and kept the levers firmly in his grip. Will YS Jagan too do the same? Is he planning to induct more women ministers in the to-be-taken up reshuffle of the council of ministers?

As of now, there are three women ministers in YS Jagan cabinet and one of them, Pushpa Srivani, is the deputy CM. Prathipadu MLA Mekathoti Sucharita has been given the Home Ministry. Thaneti Vanitha, the third woman minister, is an SC. If sources are to be believed both Vanitha and Pushpa Srivani are likely to be replaced in the reshuffle. Pushpa Srivani’s biggest problem is her ST status, while Vanitha’s is a case of non-performance.

There are several women aspirants in the probable reshuffle. These women MLAs are meeting CM’s political advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy these days. Among them is Vishwasarayi Kalavati of Palakonda. She is a non-controversial and hard-working ST MLA. She is known to have built the party in her constituency. Similarly, Jonnalagadda Padmavathi, an SC from Singanamala, too has worked hard for the party. Her husband is a Reddy and sources say this could be an added advantage for her.

A strong aspirant for the minister’s post is Nagari MLA RK Roja. She is a strong MLA and is known to voice herself very powerfully. However, her Reddy community is her biggest stumbling block. In fact, this was the chief reason for her not becoming a minister in the first cabinet. Sources say that she is currently the chairperson of the APIIC and this could be shown as the reason for denying her a place in the ministry.

Another strong contender is Vidadala Rajini of Chilakaluripet. This high-profile first time MLA, is making the right noises and is working her way in a calculated manner. However, Jagan had promised the minister’s post to her rival in the party Marri Rajasekhar. This was the sop given to him for making way for Rajini in Chilakaluripet. If Jagan gives the post to Marri Rajasekhar, who is not even an MLA now, then Rajini’s wait might get quite longer.